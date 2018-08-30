iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Sold by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,067,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,711,000 after buying an additional 776,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,558,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,932,000 after buying an additional 675,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,951,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,428,000 after buying an additional 648,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,243,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,815.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,118,000 after buying an additional 9,035,683 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $89.74 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

