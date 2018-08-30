iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Shares Bought by Risk Paradigm Group LLC

Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 129.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Risk Paradigm Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Risk Paradigm Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 630.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $136.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.77 and a 1 year high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

