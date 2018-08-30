iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,161,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $62,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 167.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 1-year low of $905.35 and a 1-year high of $1,088.00.

