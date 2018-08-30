iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Stake Lessened by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $172.71 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.