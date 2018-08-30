J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Position Reduced by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 55.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,250,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,960,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 77.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 480,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,347,000 after acquiring an additional 208,922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,516,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,055,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 409,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John N. Roberts sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $999,419.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,660,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 16,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,984,818.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,018 shares of company stock worth $4,630,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $121.26 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $98.14 and a twelve month high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

