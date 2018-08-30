J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW) Receives GBX 1,154.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,154.27 ($14.89).

Several analysts recently commented on JDW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.16) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Peel Hunt raised J D Wetherspoon to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.48) to GBX 1,300 ($16.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.67) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.77) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

J D Wetherspoon stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,233 ($15.91). 50,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 926.50 ($11.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,346.14 ($17.37).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

