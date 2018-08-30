Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE: JAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/29/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KLR Group. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/19/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:JAG opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,074,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,192,408.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,813 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

