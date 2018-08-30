James Robert Pray Sells 2,200 Shares of Penumbra Inc (PEN) Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $286,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,566.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 30th, James Robert Pray sold 8,125 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $1,124,012.50.

On Monday, July 23rd, James Robert Pray sold 8,125 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $1,152,612.50.

NYSE PEN opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $82.55 and a twelve month high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 7.19%. analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,867,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Penumbra by 4,927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

