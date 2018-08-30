Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.19% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $241,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.8% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $144.40 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.56 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

