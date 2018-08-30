JD.Com Inc (JD) Holdings Lowered by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JD.Com were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 63.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,877,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $683,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551,633 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $148,695,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $87,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,710,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,235,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,484 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $67,764,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of JD opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

