Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brilliance China Automotive Hldg.’s FY2018 Earnings (BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Brilliance China Automotive in a report released on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Yuan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliance China Automotive’s FY2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Brilliance China Automotive stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.