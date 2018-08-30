Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CyrusOne Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a report released on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. MED lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 11.5% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,795 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $117,159.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,189.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $495,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,683 shares of company stock worth $1,693,037. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

