Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton Vance in a report issued on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EV. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $65.50 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 43,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

