John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,468 shares during the period. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. makes up approximately 2.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.57% of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTD. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at about $1,819,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $26.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

