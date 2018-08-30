Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Lifted by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $151,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.34.

JNJ opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

