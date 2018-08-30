Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,252 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $160,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,278 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,318,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,301,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $364.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

