JOST Werke (JST) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JST. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.33 ($57.36).

JST stock opened at €37.90 ($44.07) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a twelve month low of €27.20 ($31.63) and a twelve month high of €47.50 ($55.23).

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

