JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 808,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after buying an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,625,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 484,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,802,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 139,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.76 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $393.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

