JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $89.97 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

