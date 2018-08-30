JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades China Southern Airlines (ZNH) to “Neutral”

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 160.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 70.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

