K2M Group (KTWO) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. K2M Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical device company an impact score of 47.1021789249615 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ KTWO traded up $5.53 on Thursday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,710. K2M Group has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $994.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get K2M Group alerts:

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). K2M Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that K2M Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of K2M Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of K2M Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of K2M Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of K2M Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

In other K2M Group news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $29,718.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,432.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,497 shares of company stock worth $73,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

K2M Group Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for K2M Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2M Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.