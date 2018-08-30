Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Cowen raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $118,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $635,462.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,883.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $841,712. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $119.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

