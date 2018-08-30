Kayicoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $133.00 (KAYI)

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. Kayicoin has a total market capitalization of $165,885.00 and $133.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kayicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kayicoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kayicoin Profile

Kayicoin’s launch date was March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin. Kayicoin’s official website is www.xn--kay-lua.net. Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kayicoin

Kayicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kayicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kayicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kayicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

