KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $202,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,335 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 174,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KB shares. ValuEngine lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

NYSE KB opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.25. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

