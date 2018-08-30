Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Insider Herbert Derek Hopkins Purchases 22,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $504,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KDP traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $23.06. 56,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,084. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $15.46 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $2,806,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $2,442,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $3,746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $8,695,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.