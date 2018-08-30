Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $202,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $223,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $732,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,861.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

