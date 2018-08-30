Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,351 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

