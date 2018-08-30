KeyCorp Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Price Target to $170.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “$141.80” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $151.08.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $641,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 291,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,589,588.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,775,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,428. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

