Keywords Studios (KWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,110.00

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,110 ($27.22) and last traded at GBX 2,050 ($26.44), with a volume of 148045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,000 ($25.80).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($26.57) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,866 ($24.07).

About Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

