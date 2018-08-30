Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Receives $41.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kforce to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $516,303.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Howard W. Sutter sold 9,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $412,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,192 shares of company stock worth $3,382,201. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 84.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 207.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.60. Kforce has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.07 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.