Kforce (KFRC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kforce earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3154663614538 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Kforce to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $41.95. 464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,792. Kforce has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $358.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In other Kforce news, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $228,406.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $516,303.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,192 shares of company stock worth $3,382,201. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.