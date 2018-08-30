Kimball International Inc Class B (KBAL) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.24

Media coverage about Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kimball International Inc Class B earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball International Inc Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball International Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of KBAL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 1,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.47. Kimball International Inc Class B has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International Inc Class B had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Kimball International Inc Class B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

Kimball International Inc Class B Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments.

