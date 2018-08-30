Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Position Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 330,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 196,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 515,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 423,554 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 424,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 281,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

