Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in August

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,365,854 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 46,170,287 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,427,930 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $38,882,000. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 198,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $6,351,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,488,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 595.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 114,707 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

