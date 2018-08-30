KNOW Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (KNOW)

KNOW (CURRENCY:KNOW) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. KNOW has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $987,726.00 worth of KNOW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KNOW token can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KNOW has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00271732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00151430 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034282 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About KNOW

KNOW’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. KNOW’s official Twitter account is @KryptonoEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KNOW is kryptono.exchange.

KNOW Token Trading

KNOW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KNOW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KNOW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KNOW using one of the exchanges listed above.

