Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Kohl’s worth $40,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $379,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.47.

NYSE:KSS opened at $77.34 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

