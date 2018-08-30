Komodo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.17 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00018548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, BarterDEX and Crex24. Komodo has a market capitalization of $139.36 million and $2.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.02158540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00311031 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00063426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00268120 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00100084 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 109,392,094 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitbns, BarterDEX, Crex24 and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

