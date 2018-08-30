KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (KCNY)

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th.

NYSEARCA:KCNY opened at $34.55 on Thursday. KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

