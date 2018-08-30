KuCoin Shares Price Hits $1.38 (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $125.01 million and approximately $201,358.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00019950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00273317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00152234 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033996 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 180,730,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,730,576 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

