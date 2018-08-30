La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Press coverage about La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. La Jolla Pharmaceutical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6109566845208 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of LJPC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,224. The company has a market capitalization of $608.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.70. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

