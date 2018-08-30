La Quinta (LQ) vs. GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Financial Comparison

La Quinta (NYSE: GHG) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get La Quinta alerts:

This table compares La Quinta and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Quinta 13.87% 3.13% 0.80% GreenTree Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares La Quinta and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Quinta $980.63 million 2.59 $151.96 million $0.29 74.55 GreenTree Hospitality Group $119.59 million 10.43 $43.86 million N/A N/A

La Quinta has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for La Quinta and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Quinta 0 4 2 0 2.33 GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

La Quinta presently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.04%. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 57.17%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than La Quinta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of La Quinta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of La Quinta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

La Quinta beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Quinta

La Quinta Holdings Inc. owns, operates, and franchises select-service hotels. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 902 hotels, which included 317 owned and operated, as well as 585 franchised hotels with approximately 88,400 rooms under the La Quinta Inn, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and LQ Hotel trademarks primarily in 48 states of the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras, and Colombia. It serves the upper-midscale and midscale segments, principally under the La Quinta brand. La Quinta Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for La Quinta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Quinta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.