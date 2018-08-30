LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Motus GI (MOTS)

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOTS. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Motus GI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. EuroPacific Canada initiated coverage on Motus GI in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of MOTS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 12,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,309. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $896,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

