Lake Street Capital Reiterates “$4.00” Price Target for Destination XL Group (DXLG)

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) has been given a $4.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,219. The company has a market cap of $108.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.83. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. equities research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Willem Mesdag purchased 52,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $92,231.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 126,306 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 547,850 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,650,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,389 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,643,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 158,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,013,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

