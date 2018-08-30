Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Position Lowered by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.88 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

LRCX stock opened at $172.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $156.83 and a 12 month high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

