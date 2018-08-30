Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

