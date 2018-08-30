Lands’ End (LE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 6th.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Lands’ End’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of LE stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $803.69 million, a P/E ratio of 362.14 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lands’ End currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

