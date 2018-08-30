Landstar System (LSTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.65 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

LSTR stock opened at $116.45 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $209,503.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 890.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

