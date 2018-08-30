Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Receives $22.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other Lantheus news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $67,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after acquiring an additional 700,248 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,494,000 after buying an additional 113,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 618,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 417,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $15.10 on Monday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $570.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 560.19% and a net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.