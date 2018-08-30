Latino Token Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (LATINO)

Latino Token (CURRENCY:LATINO) traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Latino Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $15.00 worth of Latino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Latino Token has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Latino Token token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Latino Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00281907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00157920 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036014 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Latino Token Token Profile

Latino Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Latino Token’s official Twitter account is @latinotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Latino Token is latinotoken.com/blog.

Latino Token Token Trading

Latino Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Latino Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Latino Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Latino Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Latino Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Latino Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.