Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $964.64 million, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Maxwell J. Downing sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $49,813.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,212 shares in the company, valued at $274,849.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 157.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 117,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 71,973 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 477.5% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 180,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 148,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

